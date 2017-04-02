Pogba returns to training in boost for United
Paul Pogba is nearing a return for Manchester United after resuming training following his hamstring injury.
Manchester United star Paul Pogba has resumed training in a huge boost to Jose Mourinho's men.
Pogba, 24, has been sidelined since March 16 with a hamstring injury, picked up during his side's Europa League win over Rostov.
The France international is seemingly nearing a return, however, after training on Saturday.
United were held to a 0-0 draw by West Brom at Old Trafford before a group of players, including Pogba, trained.
Suspended pair Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera, and Wayne Rooney – who came off the bench against West Brom – were also part of the group.
United, who host Everton on Tuesday, are fifth in the Premier League but four points behind Manchester City.
