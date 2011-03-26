Porto pair fire Colombia past Ecuador
MADRID - Colombia's preparations for July's Copa America were given a boost on Saturday when they beat South American rivals Ecuador 2-0 in a friendly thanks to goals from FC Porto's Fredy Guarin and Radamel Falcao Garcia.
In a scrappy game enlivened by a party atmosphere at Atletico Madrid's Calderon stadium, Guarin (pictured) opened the scoring with a well-taken freekick in the 24th minute.
Chances were scarce amid the din of vuvuzela trumpets, drums and the occasional firecracker before Falcao Garcia raced clear to double Colombia's lead in the 74th, rounding the goalkeeper and firing into an empty net.
Passions were running high in the stands and there were some minor scuffles between security guards and fans late in the game that required the intervention of police officers.
Colombia's next match is a friendly against Chile in Netherlands on Tuesday.
