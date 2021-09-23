Premier League: Australian Jarred Gillett to become first overseas referee

Australian Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas referee to officiate a Premier League match when Watford's face Newcastle United at Vicarage Road this coming Saturday.

Gillett, a 34-year-old originally from Queensland, Australia, has worked as a VAR in the Premier League and has also refereed EFL matches – including last season's Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Brentford and Bournemouth –but never in the top flight.

Gillett has been officiating in England since the start of the 2019/20 season, but was only nominated for the Select Group 1 of referees by PGMOL ahead of the current campaign.

Match official appointments for #PL Matchweek 6 (Sep 25-27) have been confirmed🇦🇺 Jared Gillett will take charge of his first #PL match making him the first overseas referee to do so➡️ https://t.co/LWxow6gW0o pic.twitter.com/swJXEDF4CiSeptember 20, 2021 See more

After refereeing in his native country, Japan's J-League, the Chinese Super League and various others, Gillett moved to England and combined his refereeing duties with his studies at Liverpool’s John Moores university, where he was appointed as a post-doctoral researcher in cerebral palsy.

This season, he served as the VAR for Brighton's opening day win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Following the match, Gillett was indirectly criticised by Brighton manager Graham Potter for not telling referee David Coote to review Burnley's opening goal. The Seagulls gaffer believed there had been a foul on striker Neal Maupay in the build-up. That goal didn't have too great an effect on the outcome, however, as Brighton won 2-1.

That hasn't seemed to have affected Gillett's standing, however, as he is set to make history this weekend.

