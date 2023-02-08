PSG want to poach Pep Guardiola, amid Manchester City uncertainty: report

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is wanted by PSG, with the future of the Premier League champions under scrutiny.

City have been referred to an independent commission over alleged Premier League rule breaches between 2009 and 2018. City are also accused of not co-operating since the investigation began in December 2018.

Manager Pep Guardiola has said in the past that he would quit over financial rule-breaking – and PSG have a long-standing interest in the Catalan boss.

L’Equipe (opens in new tab) have reported Paris Saint-Germain's interest in Guardiola, stretching as far back as when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the club.

Guardiola only signed an extension to his current City deal (opens in new tab) in November last year, however, while Christophe Galtier was only hired at the Parc des Princes over the summer.

Guardiola has stated before that he would take a break after the City job (opens in new tab) yet he is odds-on to leave his post before the start of next season (opens in new tab). Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, have both been linked with the City job one day, due their relationships with Guardiola.

City responded to the investigation to state that they were "surprised" by the charges and have a "body of irrefutable evidence" to support their case. The commission can, however, impose punishments ranging from a fine and points deduction to expulsion from the top tier of English football.

Linking up with PSG would, of course, reunite Pep Guardiola with his former protege, Lionel Messi. The only player to have played for the manager at two different clubs is Thiago Alcantara (at Barcelona and Bayern Munich).

The Mirror (opens in new tab) have previously reported that Guardiola is a target for the Netherlands job, The BBC (opens in new tab) have claimed that Brazil have approached him in the past and The Independent (opens in new tab) have stated that he asked to interview for the England job after Fabio Capello – but was turned down on the grounds of not being English himself.

