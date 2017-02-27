Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola has refused to rule out the possibility of the former Sweden striker leaving Manchester United at the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic, 35, signed a one-year deal at Old Trafford ahead of the current campaign after leaving Paris Saint-Germain with an option for a further 12 months.

He has yet to commit to United, however, despite a wonderful first season which has yielded 26 goals in all competitions, including a late winner in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton.

United boss Jose Mourinho has told fans they should not "bank" on Ibrahimovic staying and Raiola says "anything can happen".

The super agent told talkSPORT: "I don't exclude anything. Anything can happen and we will see what happens.

"We're now concentrated on the next cup. This was a very important cup and very emotional for him, for me and for Mourinho too. So let's just try to give the fans some more cups."

Raiola refused to divulge more information, insisting the matter will be dealt with by the player, himself and the club, adding: "I never speak about contract details with the press – I think that's something between the player, the club and myself.

"I think we should keep it that way and just enjoy the moment and we'll see what happens next year."

Ibrahimovic's success in England has defied those who refused to believe the former AC Milan, Inter and Barcelona forward could cut it in the Premier League.

Raiola said: "He won a lot of things but for me also this [the EFL Cup triumph] was a special cup because of the disbelief the Premier League has always shown him before he came here, so this was a special victory.

"It was one of those challenges we wanted to take because he could have easily gone for more money or for other clubs but one of those challenges was let's go to the Premier League and prove that he can get goals in the Premier League.

"I did not have one minute of doubt that he could but a lot of people in the Premier League or around England had these doubts. I don't think anyone sane in mind still has these doubts, but you never know!"

Raiola also expressed his surprise that it took so long for Ibrahimovic to come to England.

"There was a lot of clubs in England that had reservations about if he could do the same there and I was always a little bit stunned by that question, that doubt, because in England pace is so important – maybe one of the most important attributes of the Premier League," he said.

"I don't know if they doubted him because of pace or quality, actually that is a question you should ask others. I was never in doubt. If he could do it wherever he did it and knowing how he is and what kind of man he is on and off the pitch, he can do it anywhere. He is the only player in the world who can be successful on Mars or on the moon."

Asked if there had been interest from England previously, Raiola said: "Not at the level that he wanted. Also it was difficult as there was never momentum to do it. He was never a free agent in his career because he has always had top clubs wanting him. For an example my big name Alex Ferguson never asked for him.

"It is difficult to find someone with his mental determination, mental force, physical force, technical skills all in one.

"For years I have said he is the best because from all the top players that are still in the game there is nobody so complete, nobody who did it at all levels at different clubs.

"For all respect to everyone else, to spend 10 to 15 years in the same club is different to going to a club, adjusting yourself and doing it again. He is able to do that."