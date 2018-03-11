Rakitic: I'd open the door for Neymar to return to Barcelona

Barcelona team-mate Ivan Rakitic said he would immediately open the door for former team-mate Neymar to return to Camp Nou.

Neymar left LaLiga giants Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer after the Ligue 1 powerhouse activated the Brazil star's €222million buyout clause in August last year.

The 26-year-old forward, who is recovering from a broken foot, has flourished in France but Neymar has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid amid reports he is unsettled in Paris.

Speculation has also linked Neymar with a sensational return to Barca, which head coach Ernesto Valverde rejected, though Rakitic talked up the possibility.

"He has not told me anything, but if it's up to me, I would open the door right now," Rakitic told reporters following Saturday's 2-0 win over Malaga.

"Not only because of the relationship I have with him, but because of the type of player he is.

"I would always put Ney on my team."

Neymar, who suffered a cracked metatarsal in PSG's 3-0 victory over Marseille last month, has scored 28 goals across all competitions this season.

Barca, meanwhile, are 11 points clear atop the LaLiga table after 28 matches.