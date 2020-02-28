Ralston ineligible for St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against Celtic

Loan defender Anthony Ralston drops out of the St Johnstone squad for the William Hill Scottish Cup tie against his parent club, Celtic.

But Jason Holt returns after missing the draw with his employers, Rangers.

Murray Davidson (fractured arm) remains on the sidelines.

Ryan Christie returns to the Celtic squad.

The Hoops attacker was suspended for the Europa League defeat by FC Copenhagen at Parkhead on Thursday night but is available at McDiarmid Park.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham remains out with a calf problem, Hatem Abd Elhamed is working his way back from a groin injury with forward Mikey Johnston (knee) still out.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Booth, Tanser, McCart, Gordon, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Kane, May, Wotherspoon, Hendry, Butcher, O’Halloran, Jones, Wright, Parish.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Simunovic, Taylor, Jullien, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Christie, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Edouard, Klimala, Griffiths, Gordon, Bain.