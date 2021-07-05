Rangers sign midfielder John Lundstram on free transfer

Rangers have signed midfielder John Lundstram from Sheffield United on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old former Everton trainee was a regular in the Blades team during their two-year stay in the Premier League.

Manager Steven Gerrard told the Rangers website: “John is a player I have known for some time and knew he would enhance our squad.

“Having played in the Premiership, he has the undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality and I was impressed with his attitude and ambition when we spoke over recent weeks. John is a winner and knows what is required to succeed at a club of this stature.

“He will add steel and presence to our midfield along with his quality which makes our squad much stronger, and to procure a player of John’s profile and experience is very pleasing.

Lundstram – who has signed a three-year contract – added: “I spoke with the manager and he sold the club to me, and I was just taken aback by his ambition, vision and drive.”