Real Madrid fan Rafa Nadal emulates Los Blancos with number 14 in Paris

Real Madrid Rafa Nadal has emulated his favourite football team by claiming win number 14 in Paris.

Nadal watched on from the stands at the Stade de France last Saturday night as Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win a 14th European Cup - and the 36-year-old claimed an incredible 14th French Open title with victory over Casper Ruud at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The Mallorca-born player, whose uncle is former Barcelona and Spain player Miguel Angel Nadal, wrapped up victory over Ruud in straight sets.

Nadal, who took the honorary kick-off for Real Madrid ahead of their 4-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, has now won a record 22 Grand Slam titles.

Ahead of match point on Ruud's serve, someone in the crowd in Paris shouted 'Hala Madrid' and moments later, Nadal embraced his opponent following the capture of his 14th title.

The Spaniard won the last 11 games against his Norwegian opponent to claim the title in three sets: 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

"Congratulations on a new historical feat," Real Madrid wrote on Twitter, alluding to the significance of the number 14 for both Nadal and Los Blancos.

"It's an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time. Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th title, without doubt a magic number in 2022."