Robben out for up to two months
BERLIN - Dutch forward Arjen Robben will miss the opening weeks of the new season because of a thigh muscle injury, his club Bayern Munich said on Tuesday.
Club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt told Bayern's website said the injury had shown up during a routine pre-season medical and he could be out of action for up to two months.
"This diagnosis is naturally a shock," said Robben, who helped the Netherlands to reach the World Cup final last month.
Robben helped Bayern win the Bundesliga and Cup double in his first season with the club and they also reached the Champions League final.
