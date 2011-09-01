Robinho out of Brazil friendly with Ghana
By app
RIO DE JANEIRO - AC Milan forward Robinho has been withdrawn from the Brazil squad to face Ghana in a friendly in London next week because of a groin injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Wednesday.
"Milan's medical department sent the Brazilian national team's medical department the tests that show the player's injury," the CBF said in a statement on its website.
Coach Mano Menezes, who will not name a replacement, has forwards Neymar, Alexandre Pato, Leandro Damiao, Hulk and Ronaldinho in his squad for the match at Fulham's Craven Cottage ground on Monday.
