Ronaldinho to play Barca-Madrid 'legends' match in Lebanon

Ronaldinho will don Barcelona's famous colours once more when Barca Legends take on their Real Madrid counterparts in Lebanon on April 28.

Former players from each of the Clasico rivals will take part in an exhibition match at Camille Chamoun Sports City in Beirut.

Ronaldinho was appointed as a club ambassador at Barcelona in February and will make his first appearance in such a ceremonial match.

Barca Legends are to be managed by former midfielder Jose Mari Bakero and will play their first match at Camp Nou against a similar Manchester United vintage on June 30, with a return at Old Trafford on September 2.