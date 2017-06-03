Ronaldo scores Real Madrid's 500th Champions League goal

Real Madrid have reached 500 Champions League goals after Cristiano Ronaldo's strike in the final against Juventus.

The Portugal star netted after 20 minutes in Cardiff on Saturday to move Zinedine Zidane's men to the landmark as they seek to defend their title.

Los Blancos are the first team to reach the impressive milestone, with Barcelona (459), Bayern Munich (415), Manchester United (350) and Arsenal (281) rounding off the top five.

Ronaldo has contributed an astonishing 89 goals to the club's tally.

Madrid have scored the most against Bayern (30), while they have struck 29 times against both Ajax and Galatasaray.

Of the 58 teams they have played against in the competition, Madrid have only failed to score past Arsenal, who kept clean sheets against them twice in 2006.