Ross County shock Celtic to reach final

The 34-times Cup winners, who trail rivals Rangers by 13 points in the Scottish Premier League, went down to two well taken second-half goals from Steven Craig and Martin Scott to slump to one of their most humiliating defeats.

An organised Ross County, fourth in the Scottish First Division and in their first Cup semi, revelled in the occasion at a sun-drenched Hampden Park and outplayed their more illustrious opponents to record a deserved victory.

The defeat is likely to damage temporary manager Neil Lennon's hopes of a permanent appointment at the Glasgow club.

Ross County's final opponents will be either Dundee United or Raith Rovers, who play on Sunday.

