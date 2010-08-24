Rubin sign striker Eduardo

The 23-year-old Eduardo, who started his professional career with Brazilian club Gremio in 2007, has signed a four-year deal, Rubin said on their website.

The financial details were not disclosed but media reports have put the transfer fee at 20 million euros.

Eduardo will be a welcome addition to Rubin ahead of the Champions League campaign after the club sold Russian international striker Alexander Bukharov and midfielder Sergei Semak to league rivals Zenit St Petersburg.

