Santa Cruz nets as Paraguay beat Romania
ASUNCION - Goals from striker Nelson Haedo and Manchester City's Roque Santa Cruz in the opening half hour gave Paraguay a 2-0 home win over Romania at the Defensores del Chaco national stadium on Saturday.
The match, a warm-up for Gerardo Martino's team ahead of next month's Copa America in Argentina, doubled as a farewell for former Paraguay captain Roberto "Bull" Acuna.
Haedo put Paraguay ahead after only two minutes with a low shot across the face of goal and inside the bottom far corner and Santa Cruz headed the second from Miguel Samudio's cross in the 28th.
The 39-year-old Acuna, a veteran of three World Cups and still active playing for first division club Rubio Nu, won a symbolic 100th Paraguay cap playing the opening eight minutes.
Romania were also part of striker Ronaldo's Brazil farewell on Tuesday, a 1-0 win for the Brazilians in Sao Paulo.
