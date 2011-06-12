Santa Cruz nets as Paraguay beat Romania

The match, a warm-up for Gerardo Martino's team ahead of next month's Copa America in Argentina, doubled as a farewell for former Paraguay captain Roberto "Bull" Acuna.

Haedo put Paraguay ahead after only two minutes with a low shot across the face of goal and inside the bottom far corner and Santa Cruz headed the second from Miguel Samudio's cross in the 28th.

The 39-year-old Acuna, a veteran of three World Cups and still active playing for first division club Rubio Nu, won a symbolic 100th Paraguay cap playing the opening eight minutes.

Romania were also part of striker Ronaldo's Brazil farewell on Tuesday, a 1-0 win for the Brazilians in Sao Paulo.