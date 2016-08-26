Schalke complete Stambouli signing

Schalke have completed the signing of Benjamin Stambouli from Paris Saint-Germain for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract in Gelsenkirchen having been deemed surplus to requirements in the French capital.

He is the second midfielder to have joined Schalke this week following the loan arrival of Nabil Bentaleb from Tottenham.

PREMIERE: Benjamin erstmals im -Training mit seinen neuen Mitspielern.August 26, 2016

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel told the club's official website: "We have a very young team who needs more experience. That is why we have brought in Benjamin Stambouli, who was captain at Montpellier, has played in the English Premier League and for the French champions PSG."

Schalke open their Bundesliga campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.