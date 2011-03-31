Scottish FA asks Brazil for apology

"Scotland's supporters were genuinely upset and annoyed that the unfounded allegations levelled against them threatened to sully their reputation as fair, good humoured and respectful spectators," SFA chief Stewart Regan said in a statement.

"As the matter has been resolved, and Scotland supporters cleared of any involvement, we felt it was only right that we acted on behalf of our supporters to request an apology either from the player involved, or the Brazilian FA."

Neymar scored in each half as Brazil won 2-0 at Emirates Stadium in London and while celebrating the second goal a banana, later found to have been thrown by a teenage German tourist, landed near the 19-year-old prompting him to complain of racist abuse.