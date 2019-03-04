Sergi Samper set for Barcelona exit, with new club on horizon
Barcelona have agreed to terminate the contract of midfielder Sergi Samper, who is reportedly set to join Japanese club Vissel Kobe.
The 24-year-old came up through the youth ranks at Barca and has made 13 appearances for the first team, helping his home-town club win LaLiga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey, World Club Cup and Spanish Super Cup.
A club statement on Monday read: “FC Barcelona and Sergi Samper have reached an agreement for the cancellation of the player’s contract with the club.”
The former Spain Under-21 international has been heavily linked with a move to J1 League side Vissel, where he would join up with former Barca duo Andres Iniesta and David Villa.
