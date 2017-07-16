Sevilla complete Nolito signing from Manchester City

Sevilla have wrapped up the signing of Manchester City forward Nolito on a three-year contract in a transfer reportedly worth €9million.

Nolito successfully passed his medical on Sunday and formally signed his contract with Sevilla.

Formal completion of the deal comes a day after the Spanish club confirmed they had struck a deal with City to bring in the 30-year-old, who will now travel to join his new team-mates' pre-season campaign in Japan.

"Everyone at City would like to wish Nolito well with his move," said the Premier League club.

The Spain international leaves City after only one season in England's top flight, having signed for Pep Guardiola's men from Celta Vigo.

Nolito only started nine Premier League matches under Guardiola last season and stressed last month that his priority was a move back to Spain, giving him the best possible chance of selection for next year's World Cup.

Sevilla's new signing had struggled to settle at City, revealing he found the English language and weather a challenge, in addition to his lack of regular first-team action.

A return to Celta, who he had played for between 2013 and 2016, had been mooted, but he instead joins Sevilla, a side who were also keen on him since the start of the transfer window and can offer Champions League football.

The arrival of Nolito adds to those of Luis Muriel, Ever Banega, Guido Pizarro and Sebastien Corchia, while Vitolo, Adil Rami and Vicente Iborra have been among the players to leave Sevilla in a busy close-season.