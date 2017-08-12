Shaw still loved at Manchester United - agent

Luke Shaw's agent insists the full-back's future remains with Manchester United despite reports suggesting he could be part of a deal to lure Danny Rose away from Tottenham.

Shaw has struggled to hold down a first-team spot at Old Trafford since his switch from Southampton in 2014 due to injury and lack of fitness, while his attitude and basic understanding of the game have been criticised by Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old has only made 47 appearances in all competitions across three campaigns, and started just nine Premier League matches in 2016-17.

His name was linked with a move away on Friday after Rose's outburst criticising Tottenham's performance in the transfer market.

The England defender also hinted he was open to a move away from the club, while also suggesting he "will play up north" in the future.

Something to get you in the mood for tomorrow - our best opening day strikes! August 12, 2017

That escalated the speculation linking him with United and dragged Shaw into the equation, but his agent Jonathan Barnett says there is no chance of him leaving.

"Luke Shaw is going to be one of the best left-backs in the world," he told IBTimesUK.

"Manchester United love him and Luke Shaw loves Manchester United."

Shaw will not feature in United's opening game of the league season against West Ham on Sunday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.