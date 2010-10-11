Shevchenko out of Brazil friendly

Shevchenko, who had a spell in England with Chelsea, was due to captain the side against the South Americans in the match being played in Derby in the English midlands.

"Shevchenko is in England now but he will not play against Brazil," Yuri Kalitvintsev, the acting head coach of the Ukraine team said at a news conference.

"Andriy was injured in the Canada friendly (on Friday) and we decided to take care of his health."

Ukraine, the co-host of Euro 2012 with Poland are playing a series of friendlies in the build-up to the tournament and were held to a 2-2 draw with Canada.

Brazil beat Iran 3-0 in a friendly on Thursday.