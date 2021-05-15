Southampton v Fulham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Southampton v Fulham live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday, May 15, 3pm BST

Fulham only have pride to play for against Southampton on Saturday following the confirmation of their relegation to the Championship earlier this week.

A 2-0 defeat by Burnley ended the Cottagers’ stay in the top flight after promotion last time out. Fulham started the season poorly, perhaps in part due to a lack of preparation time following the play-offs, but looked to have got themselves into a favourable position going into the run-in. Indeed, a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in early March moved Fulham level on points with 17th-placed Brighton, and Scott Parker’s side had momentum on their side.

It has been a tale of disappointment since then. Fulham have not won another game. They have lost at home to Leeds, Wolves and Burnley. A return of one point from the last 21 on offer has made the form of their erstwhile relegation rivals an irrelevance. Parker will be particularly hurt by the manner of their demotion, and he will have to rebuild confidence quickly if Fulham are to bounce straight back.

Southampton are among the sides that once appeared to be in danger of being sucked into the battle at the bottom. The Saints have run out of steam in the second half of the season, falling from sixth in early January to 17th last weekend.

A 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in midweek moved Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men up to 14th, and Southampton will be keen to finish as high up the table as possible. Their drop-off in recent months has been cause for concern and something Hasenhuttl will not want to repeat next term.

Fulham will have to make do without Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo, but Harrison Reed is available to face his former club.

Southampton will be unable to call upon the services of Will Smallbone and Ryan Bertrand. Oriol Romeu is a doubt, but Jan Bednarek could feature despite an ankle knock.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

