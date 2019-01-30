Spurs hand Son swift return to face Watford

Son Heung-min is straight back into the Tottenham starting XI to face Watford in the Premier League after his Asian Cup exertions.

South Korea reached an agreement with Spurs for Son to remain with Mauricio Pochettino's side for their first two round-robin games in United Arab Emirates before he joined their bid for glory.

That fell short in last Friday's quarter-final, where Qatar prevailed 1-0, and Son's club team-mates have fared little better in his absence.

A last-gasp winner from Harry Winks saw Pochettino's men squeeze past Fulham 10 days ago but defeats at Chelsea and Crystal Palace saw them bow out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup, while key men Harry Kane and Dele Alli are sidelined through respective ankle and hamstring injuries

Spurs can close to within two points of second-placed Manchester City with victory after the defending champions suffered a surprise 2-1 loss at Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Watford boss Javi Gracia has made eight changes from the heavily rotated side that beat Newcastle in the FA Cup at the weekend and his team could end Wednesday in seventh position.