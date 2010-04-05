Struggling Valladolid sack Sanchez
By app
MADRID - Real Valladolid have sacked coach Onesimo Sanchez after only two months at the helm with the side lying 19th in the 20-team La Liga, the club said on their website on Monday.
Sanchez replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar at the beginning of February but managed to collect only six out of a possible 30 points.
The 2-0 defeat at home to Villarreal on Sunday, when fans barracked the players, left them seven points short of safety with eight games left to play this season.
Sanchez's assistant Jorge Alonso will take charge until a replacement can be found and the club said they hoped to have the new incumbent in place for Saturday's trip to face fellow relegation-strugglers Tenerife.
