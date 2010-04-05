Struggling Valladolid sack Sanchez

Sanchez replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar at the beginning of February but managed to collect only six out of a possible 30 points.

The 2-0 defeat at home to Villarreal on Sunday, when fans barracked the players, left them seven points short of safety with eight games left to play this season.

Sanchez's assistant Jorge Alonso will take charge until a replacement can be found and the club said they hoped to have the new incumbent in place for Saturday's trip to face fellow relegation-strugglers Tenerife.

