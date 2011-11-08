Tabarez undaunted by Uruguay injury worries

Inter Milan striker Diego Forlan is among the absentees for the Uruguay, who will also be without striker Abel Hernandez, midfielders Alvaro Fernandez and Walter Gargano and defender Jorge Fucile.

The Copa America champions and 2010 World Cup semi-finalists are also without defender Maximiliano Pereira, who is suspended.

"It's time to think about what we have and a little less about what we don't have, even though the latter is significant," Tabarez told reporters. "Otherwise, we would be dwelling on the problems and not the solutions.

"We will try to field a team which can put into practice the ideas we have from a tactical point of view."

Uruguay lead the nine-team South American 2014 World Cup qualifying with four points from their first two games. Chile are a point behind.