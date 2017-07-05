Teenage striker Mathis joins Everton
Boris Mathis, who made a pair of substitute appearances for Metz in Ligue 1 last season, has signed a two-year deal with Everton.
Mathis, 19, was a free agent after leaving Ligue 1 side Metz, where he made his professional debut in April this year.
The striker will initially link up with Everton's under-23 squad but has ambitions to break into Ronald Koeman's plans.
“My dream is to play for the first team here,” Mathis told Everton's official website. "Ronald Koeman is a huge figure, not only as a coach now, but his reputation as a player speaks for itself as well. I want to play in the Premier League for Everton."
