Togo draw first game since Angola shooting

The match in Ndjamena marked the start of the qualifying campaign for the 2012 African Nations Cup finals.

An assistant coach and a media officer were killed when separatists in the Angolan enclave of Cabinda fired on Togo's team bus before the start of the last Nations Cup finals at the beginning of the year.

The incident led to Togo's withdrawal from the tournament and a controversial ban from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), later lifted after FIFA mediation.

As a result, Togo were belatedly included as an extra team in Group K of the preliminaries which now has five protagonists and had to make an early start to the qualifying campaign in order to fit in the extra fixtures.

A defensive error allowed Karim Yahya to give Chad the lead after 21 minutes but a free kick from Mani Sapol brought the scores level two minutes later.

The hosts then missed a penalty before substitute Backer Alouenovo gave Togo a 67th-minute lead, which they held on to until just before full time.

