Tottenham to part company with Antonio Conte at the end of the season, with sensational return lined up: report

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is expected to leave at the end of the season.

The Italian took over in north London midway through last season, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo and guiding the Lilywhites to a top-four finish at the expense of arch-rivals Arsenal. Since then, however, Tottenham have failed to kick on, finding themselves fighting for top four with the likes of Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Conte has had a tough campaign personally, too, with Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, with whom Conte had also worked when he was a player at Juventus in the mid-1990s, passing away last year, before Conte was admitted to hospital recently to have his gallbladder removed. The Tottenham manager returned to action too soon after surgery, too, with Cristian Stellini taking charge on the touchline recently.

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini has been coaching in Conte's absence (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Now, the Mail (opens in new tab) are reporting that there is a "growing expectation" that Conte will depart at the end of the season when his contract draws to a close.

The 53-year-old is apparently keen on a return to his native Italy, where he has managed Inter Milan and Juventus to Scudetti, as well as the national side. A return to Juve may be on the cards, with the Old Lady in a slump.

"Sportsmail understands Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has admirers, while Eintracht Frankfurt boss Olivier Glasner may also emerge as an option," the report states. Mauricio Pochettino is also an option for the role in what would be a sensational return for a coach beloved by Spurs fans.

Tottenham spent £150 million in the summer on transfers, excluding the loan deals for Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro, which both have options to buy. Still, however, there is a growing sense from fans that Conte hasn't been backed fully by the board.

Mauricio Pochettino is being tipped for a shock return to Spurs (Image credit: Getty)

The club exited the FA Cup last week when they chose to rest record scorer Harry Kane against Championship side Sheffield United and with nine Premier League losses this season, fans have turned on chairman Daniel Levy rather than the manager.

Spurs' last chance of silverware this season remains the Champions League, which they return to this week, 1-0 down against AC Milan from the first-leg of the last-16.

