Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 28 January, 8pm GMT

Liverpool will be looking to restart their Premier League title challenge when they face Tottenham on Thursday.

It has been a difficult few days for Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Reds saw their 68-game unbeaten Premier League home record ended by Burnley last Thursday, before a 3-2 loss to Manchester United brought elimination from the FA Cup at the weekend. Liverpool’s only win in their last seven games came against a youthful Aston Villa team in the third round of the cup, leaving Klopp with plenty to think about ahead of this game. Getting the attack firing again will be key to turning Liverpool’s form around, and there were at least signs of progress at Old Trafford in that regard.

Tottenham have bounced back from a disappointing December, taking seven points from the last nine available in the Premier League. They will climb above Liverpool - and perhaps back into title contention - if they beat the champions on Thursday, with Jose Mourinho hoping for a better outcome than the 2-1 defeat his side suffered at Anfield last month. Spurs are likely to allow Liverpool to dominate possession with a view to catching them cold in transition.

Liverpool will have to make do without long-term absentees Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, with Joel Matip likely to partner Fabinho in the heart of the backline in north London. Jordan Henderson is struggling with a muscular problem but could be passed fit in time to feature, but Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are definitely out. Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to start together up top for the first time since the goalless draw with Manchester United.

Tottenham hope to have Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier available again after the two right-backs were nursing knocks. Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso will both miss out, but neither player was likely to start regardless. Mourinho will name his strongest side after rotating for Monday’s FA Cup game against Wycombe, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min once again likely to be crucial to his team’s chances of success.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

