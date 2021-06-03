Tottenham transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti hints at Real Madrid return for Gareth Bale

Carlo Ancelotti has opened the door for Gareth Bale to play for Real Madrid next season.

The Spanish giants confirmed the appointment of Ancelotti as Zinedine Zidane’s replacement on Wednesday.

Bale fell out of favour under Zidane and spent last season on loan at Tottenham.

He was expected to return to north London for a second campaign if Zidane remained in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But the Frenchman’s exit could see the Wales international playing for Madrid again next term.

“He has not played much in England,” Ancelotti said. “But he scored a lot of goals, he was very effective, especially in the final games when he played more regularly.

“I know Gareth well and if he has the motivation to try to play his best game he can have a great season, I have no doubt.”

Ancelotti also gave his view on Sergio Ramos, who is nearing the end of his contract with Madrid.

The Spain international, who was left out of Luis Enrique’s squad for Euro 2020, is set to become a free agent on July 1.

He has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, with both Manchester clubs mentioned as possible destinations.

And Ancelotti admits he does not know whether or not Ramos will be a part of his squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

"I can't imagine a Real Madrid without Sergio Ramos but I also couldn't imagine a day without Carlo Ancelotti!" he said.

"It is clear that Sergio Ramos is a very important player and has been fundamental for many successes at this club. I know there are talks over a renewal, but I don't know the details, when I do, I can say more."

Raphael Varane’s future is also uncertain, with Madrid said to be considering cashing in on the Frenchman.

Varane, who has been at the club for a decade, has a contract with los Blancos until 2022.

