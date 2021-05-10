Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane open to Barcelona move but club prefers Erling Haaland

Barcelona are confident that Tottenham striker Harry Kane would join the club if they made an offer, according to reports.

The England international is said to be considering his future in north London, with Tottenham set to miss out on Champions League football for a second successive season.

A 3-1 defeat by Leeds on Saturday has left Spurs seven points adrift of the top four with just three games remaining.

They were comfortably beaten by Manchester City in the League Cup final last month, with Kane still waiting for the first piece of silverware of his career.

The 27-year-old is assessing his options and could ask Daniel Levy to allow him to seek pastures new at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with the England captain, who has been tipped to break Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record.

However, Levy is said to be particularly loath to sell his prized asset to one of Tottenham’s domestic rivals.

That could increase the chances of Kane moving overseas, with PSG and Real Madrid having been mentioned as possible destinations in recent weeks.

And according to Sport , Barcelona are also considering a summer swoop for the Tottenham talisman.

The club has begun finalising its recruitment plans ahead of next term, and a new centre-forward is a priority.

Neymar will not be returning to the Camp Nou after agreeing a new contract with PSG.

That leaves Barcelona ready to divert their full attention to securing a striker, with Erling Haaland their leading priority.

Inter frontman Lautaro Martinez is their second choice, with Kane sitting at No.3 on their wish list.

The Tottenham marksman is highly rated at Barcelona, but there is concern over British players’ previous struggles to adapt to life in Spain.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Real Madrid and Barcelona's demise: The golden era of Spanish football is officially over

QUIZ! Can you name every team to win La Liga?