Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho urges Daniel Levy to back him next summer

Jose Mourinho has warned Daniel Levy that the Tottenham squad still needs work in next summer’s transfer market.

Spurs were widely considered to have done some astute business in the most recent window, with Gareth Bale’s return on a season-long loan from Real Madrid the headline deal.

Tottenham also brought in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart, Sergio Reguilon, Carlos Vinicius and Matt Doherty, before adding Joe Rodon from Swansea shortly before the domestic deadline.

Mourinho was happy with the backing he received from chairman Daniel Levy, who was often criticised for perceived parsimony during Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge.

But Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, believes the Tottenham squad will require further work before the club is able to challenge for the biggest prizes in the game.

"More than the squad, it is time to work and time for evolution,” he said ahead of Sunday’s trip to Burnley.

"It is time to affect the team not just the way we play, but the way we think - sometimes the way we think takes more time than other things.

"I am very happy with the squad but, of course, next summer we will need to give a couple of touches but this is what you always do to improve the squad.

"Look at Liverpool, for example, when Jurgen [Klopp] has been there. How many transfer windows? He went to the market and improved the team.”

Spurs will be looking to make it three away wins from three in the Premier League this term when they travel to Turf Moor.

Tottenham have been impressive on the road so far this season, thrashing Southampton 5-2 and Manchester United 6-1 on their own patches.

Success against Burnley would make it 11 points from a possible 18 for Tottenham, who are currently 10th in the table.

