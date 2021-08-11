Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in talks with Inter over Lautaro Martinez deal

Tottenham are still pursuing a move for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

The Serie A champions have agreed a deal to sell Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, and it had been suggested that the Belgian's move to Stamford Bridge would scupper Tottenham's hopes of signing Martinez.

The north London side have not given up yet, though, according to Football Insider.

The report states that Spurs have been given encouragement that a transfer could take place before the window closes at the end of the month.

Sources close to the club have insisted that Martinez is being eyed as a potential partner for Harry Kane.

But with Manchester City confident of landing the England captain in the coming weeks, some believe Martinez is in fact seen as a replacement for the 28-year-old.

Inter fans are said to be unhappy at the prospect of both of last season's strikers departing the San Siro.

But the club is in financial disarray, a situation which prompted the departure of title-winning manager Antonio Conte.

Inter have been linked with moves for Edin Dzeko and Duvan Zapata, and an offer of £60m for Martinez may prove too good to turn down.

Spurs, meanwhile, are also keeping tabs on Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic, but Martinez is at the top of their wish list.

The Argentina international is out of contract in 2023, which is another reason why Inter might be willing to cash in this summer.

Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici has strong links with Serie A and is working hard on a deal.

It is unclear whether or not Martinez would be interested in a switch to north London, though.

The 23-year-old will be playing Champions League football at Inter this season, and he is settled in Milan.

Spurs, conversely, are not even in the Europa League and could be about to sell their best player.

Martinez would also have more choice over his future if he stays at Inter and lets his contract run down.

Tottenham will hope they can persuade him otherwise.

