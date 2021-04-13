Tottenham transfer news: Spurs must sell players before launching bid for Burnley’s Nick Pope

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is a top target for Tottenham in the summer transfer window, but reports say Spurs will have to sell before they buy.

The north London club have taken a big financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic and announced losses of £63.9 million in November.

According to the Mail Online, Spurs’ priority in the transfer market is to strengthen the defence, but there is likely to be a squad clear-out first.

A new goalkeeper, right-back and centre-back are on Jose Mourinho’s wish list and at least six players could be sold to allow the new signings to be made.

Captain Hugo Lloris has been linked with PSG, while the futures of Juan Foyth, Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Serge Aurier are in doubt and Danny Rose is set to leave when his contract runs out in June.

Pope is the first-choice option to replace Lloris if he departs, but the England international’s £30 million price tag could force Spurs to look at Wolfsburg’s Koen Casteels instead.

Loan players Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius will return to their parent clubs Real Madrid and Benfica.

The Wales star is taking around £250,000 per week off the Spurs wage bill, while Vinicius’ £36 million buy-out clause is considered too steep.

Stuttgart and Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who has scored 14 Bundesliga goals this season, is being considered as a back-up for Harry Kane.

