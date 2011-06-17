Toulalan set for Malaga move

"Malaga has reached an agreement with Olympique Lyonnais during this morning for the transfer of the international player Jeremy Toulalan," Malaga said in an emailed statement.

"The midfielder, who has also reached an agreement with [Malaga] for the next four seasons, will sign his new contract in the coming days and will be presented in the last week of this month," the club added.

The Frenchman, capped 36 times by his country, won two league titles in his five years with Lyon.

Malaga were bought by a member of the Qatari royal family at the end of the 2009/10 campaign and the south-coast club have been building a squad they hope will challenge for a European berth next season.

Toulalan is their fourth signing of the summer following Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, his compatriot, defender Joris Mathijsen, and Spain defender Nacho Monreal.