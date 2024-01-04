FourFourTwo's daily transfer deal wrap-up: Liverpool star's future confirmed as Eddie Howe's potential replacement named

The January transfer window is open for business, offerings clubs the chance to make important deals which could aid and save seasons.

Naturally, the Premier League's leading sides dominate the gossip, but that doesn't mean clubs elsewhere in the division aren't being linked with moves.

Here, FourFourTwo runs through all of the transfers that could happen in January, according to the latest gossip and rumours from the last 24 hours.

Salah's future with Liverpool is now clear (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo's daily transfer deal wrap-up

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has come under increasing pressure in recent months following poor performances and results, and the hierarchy has found his replacement. Spanish reports are suggesting that Girona boss Michel Sanchez has emerged as a standout candidate to take over at St. James' Park, following the Spanish side's incredible fight at the top of La Liga this term. (Marca)

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, is moving closer to a new contract extension at Liverpool despite interest from the Saudi Pro League. (Football Transfers and Anfield Watch)

With Salah closer to extending his Liverpool stay, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has renewed its interest in Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. Despite his lack of game time due to injury this term, the Belgian is seen as a primary target for the Saudi Pro League. (Rudy Galetti)

While they may have to wait until the summer of 2024, Manchester City are interested in signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen following his strong performances in 2023/24. He could replace Kevin De Bruyne in City's midfield as a result. (The Athletic)

De Bruyne is wanted by Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Wirtz isn't the only midfielder City are interested in, though, with Barcelona youngster Pedri also among their list of targets. The treble winners will face competition from Arsenal for the Spaniard, with Barcelona clearly reluctant to sell. (Fichajes)

One deal that Manchester City are on the verge of completing, however, is the signing of Argentine wonderkid Claudio Echeverri from River Plate for £20m. City beat PSG and Barcelona to the forward's signature, with Echeverri set to stay in Argentina for the remainder of the season - similar to the signing of Julian Alvarez two years ago. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal, meanwhile, are prioritising a left-back in the January transfer window, with the Gunners prepared to settle for a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer. Kieran Tierney will continue his loan with Real Sociedad, regardless of Arsenal's desire for a left-back. (Mirror)

Manchester United are getting busy in the transfer market, too. Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra is of interest to the Red Devils, and could be courted in January should Manchester United stump up the necessary funds. (Relevo)

Chelsea are already lining up Thiago Silva's replacement, with Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande the Blues' priority target. Silva is set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, with Fluminense ready to offer the 39-year-old a deal in his home country. (Football Insider)

