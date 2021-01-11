Transfer news: Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney a long-term target for Napoli

Napoli have been linked with another move for Kieran Tierney, who elected to join Arsenal ahead of the Serie A side in August 2019.

Tierney was with boyhood club Celtic at the time, and Arsenal won the race for his signature after agreeing a £25 million fee.

But Napoli haven’t been deterred by Tierney’s decision to move to the Emirates, and are plotting another move for the Scotland international, who they see as a long-term solution at left-back, according to The Telegraph.

Tierney made 15 appearances in his first season in the Premier League, which was disrupted by injury, the sacking of Unai Emery and the coronavirus pandemic.

It ended on a high note for Arsenal and Tierney as they lifted the FA Cup after beating London rivals Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley, courtesy of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s match-winning brace.

Tierney has already endeared himself to Arsenal supporters with a series of committed performances and his wholehearted attitude on and off the pitch.

The 23-year-old has shown quality during a difficult period too, as a poor run of results saw Mikel Arteta’s future come under scrutiny.

Tierney remained a bright spark throughout and showed his attacking quality in the recent 4-0 thrashing of West Bromwich Albion, scoring a fine goal with his weaker foot before setting up Alexandre Lacazette for his second of the match.

Such all-action displays haven’t gone unnoticed by Napoli, who sit sixth in Serie A after yesterday’s 2-1 win away to Udinese.

They are looking for a young, mobile and technically assured left-back and see Tierney as someone who could occupy that spot for years to come.

Napoli, who are managed by former World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso, are currently two points shy of reigning champions Juventus in fourth, the final Champions League spot.

They are unlikely to move for Tierney this month, and a huge bid would be required to prise him away from Arsenal, but he will remain on their radar for the foreseeable future.