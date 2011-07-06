Uruguay keeper gives Copa ball thumbs up

"It's completely different," Muslera, who plays his club football in Italy with Lazio but has been linked with a move, told reporters on Wednesday.

"We've already had the chance to get used to this ball in the Italian championship, so for me it's an improvement."

The Copa match-ball is the Nike 'Doma', virtually identical to the balls used in the big European leagues.

Many players said the Adidas 'Jabulani' used at last year's World Cup in South Africa was too light and difficult to control.