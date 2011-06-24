Uruguay win final Copa America warm-up
BUENOS AIRES - Uruguay beat Estonia 3-0 while Paraguay drew 0-0 with Chile in Asuncion in their final Copa America warm-ups on Thursday.
In Montevideo, defender Martin Caceres headed Uruguay in front in the 12th minute from a Diego Forlan corner against Estonia, who had beaten the World Cup semi-finalists 2-0 at home in March.
Uruguay went further ahead in the 55th with an own goal by Mikk Reinham, from another Forlan corner, and midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro crowned a good performance with the third in the 71st.
The Copa America in Argentina kicks off on July 1.
