Uruguay's Lodeiro fractures bone in foot

Lodeiro fractured a bone in his right foot during Friday's quarter-final victory over Ghana, the team said ahead of their semi-final against Netherlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who has been used mostly as a substitute, replaced Alvaro Fernandez at half time against Ghana.

The team is already without suspended striker Luis Suarez, scorer of three goals in the tournament, after he was sent off having saved the ball on the line with his hands to keep out what would have been a winning goal for Ghana.

Defender Lugano, who limped off just before halftime, is having tests after damaging the ligaments in his right knee.

The goods news for coach Oscar Tabarez is that defender Diego Godin, who was ruled out of the Ghana match with a thigh injury, has returned to training, the statement added.

The Uruguay defence will also be missing Jorge Fucile, who earned a second yellow card against Ghana.

