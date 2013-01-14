Van der Vaart set to play against Nuremberg

"It is looking good for Nuremberg. I expect to be there on Sunday," Van der Vaart told reporters after an individual training session on Monday morning.

The 29-year-old midfielder was injured in training at the Abu Dhabi camp last week days after a much-publicised separation from his wife.

Although Van der Vaart is expected to rejoin training later this week, coach Thorsten Fink said Hamburg, who are in 10th place on 24 points and eager to clinch a European spot for next season, will not try to bring him back too quickly.

"We will not risk anything with Rafael," Fink told reporters.