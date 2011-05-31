Trending

Warner reported to FIFA for violating ban

By

ZURICH - Jack Warner, one of two FIFA Executive Committee members provisionally suspended on Sunday in an alleged cash-for-votes scandal, has been reported for allegedly violating his ban.

"We have clear evidence of a violation of his suspension and we have reported that to the FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke," Chuck Blazer, another FIFA executive committee member, told reporters on Tuesday.

More to follow.