Warner reported to FIFA for violating ban
By app
ZURICH - Jack Warner, one of two FIFA Executive Committee members provisionally suspended on Sunday in an alleged cash-for-votes scandal, has been reported for allegedly violating his ban.
"We have clear evidence of a violation of his suspension and we have reported that to the FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke," Chuck Blazer, another FIFA executive committee member, told reporters on Tuesday.
More to follow.
