Where is the Euro 2024 final? You're probably wondering if you're as optimistic as we are at FourFourTwo.

With Euro 2024 just around the corner, 24 nations will descend on beautiful Germany, with a continental carnival of the beautiful game kicking off across the country. The Deutsch are famously absolutely football-mad, making this one of the most anticipated European Championships we can remember.

But with so many stadiums to choose from, it must have been difficult to have made a decision over which city gets the most important game of all.

Where is the Euro 2024 final?

The Euro 2024 final will be held at the Olympiastadion, Berlin.

Ranked at No.14 in FFT's list of the 100 greatest stadiums on Earth, Berlin's biggest ground was originally built for the controversial 1936 Summer Olympic Games and the scene of Jesse Owens' iconic gold medal haul. The Olympiastadion was renovated once more in 1974 to host the World Cup final – the one in which Johan Cruyff and Netherlands' total football team were beaten by Franz Beckenbauer's West Germany. The old ground then underwent more construction early in the 21st Century.

The Olympiastadion, as seen before Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld in 2008 (Image credit: Thomas Starke/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Olympiastadion would host the biggest game in football once more in 2006, when Italy and France took to the World Cup final – and infamously, Zinedine Zidane KO'd Marco Materazzi. That was the first time that technology was used in the World Cup final, actually, as the referee told by Gigi Buffon to look at the big screen and see what Zizou had just done to his team-mate. Take that one to your pub quiz.

These days, the Olympiastadion is home of second-tier-dwelling Hertha Berlin, one of the Bundesliga's many fallen giants. This season, smaller neighbours Union Berlin have borrowing the hulking great Olympic stadium for their Champions League fixtures, given that their own Stadion An der Alten Forsterei does not comply with UEFA regulations for Champions League stadiums.

The Olympiastadion's most famous moment? (Image credit: John Madougall/AFP via Getty Images)

The Olympiastadion also held the Champions League final the last time that Barcelona triumphed back in 2015. It's set to host six fixtures at the Euros, including the final and a quarter-final, plus Spain vs Croatia and Netherlands vs Austria in the Group Stage of the competition.

Munich's Allianz Arena and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park are set to host the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

