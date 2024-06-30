Wilfried Zaha in line for shock return to Premier League: report

Wilfried Zaha could make an unexpected return to the Premier League just a year after his move to Galatasaray, according to The Mirror . The winger has been playing in Turkey since leaving Crystal Palace last summer, and he helped Galatasaray to the 2023-24 Super Lig title with nine goals in 30 appearances.

But the Turkish champions are reportedly looking to offload Zaha, whose £300,000 per week salary has become unaffordable. That could mean they are willing to sell the 31-year-old at a discounted price.

That could mean a potential move back to England for a player who starred at Crystal Palace for nine seasons in the Premier League. Top-flight clubs have reportedly been informed of his availability.

Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros

Which clubs, if any, will choose to pursue a deal for Zaha remains to be seen. His wages could prove a sticking point and at 31 he is no longer the exciting prospect he once was.

The ex-Manchester United star is likely to have to accept a sizeable wage cut if he does move on. Galatasaray could reportedly pay off the remainder of his contract, which runs until 2026, and allow him to leave on a free.

The Mirror claim that Palace are interested in bringing Zaha back for a third spell, while Wolves and West Ham are monitoring the situation. Whatever the outcome, the Ivorian could be a good addition for someone this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Premier League stories

Chelsea offer accepted for £30m midfielder, with deal agreed: report

Which Premier League clubs need to sell players before June 30 deadline to avoid points deduction?

Manchester United report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to take transfer battle to the courtroom