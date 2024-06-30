Wilfried Zaha in line for shock return to Premier League: report
Wilfried Zaha joined Galatasaray in July 2023, but could soon be back in the Premier League
Wilfried Zaha could make an unexpected return to the Premier League just a year after his move to Galatasaray, according to The Mirror. The winger has been playing in Turkey since leaving Crystal Palace last summer, and he helped Galatasaray to the 2023-24 Super Lig title with nine goals in 30 appearances.
But the Turkish champions are reportedly looking to offload Zaha, whose £300,000 per week salary has become unaffordable. That could mean they are willing to sell the 31-year-old at a discounted price.
That could mean a potential move back to England for a player who starred at Crystal Palace for nine seasons in the Premier League. Top-flight clubs have reportedly been informed of his availability.
Which clubs, if any, will choose to pursue a deal for Zaha remains to be seen. His wages could prove a sticking point and at 31 he is no longer the exciting prospect he once was.
The ex-Manchester United star is likely to have to accept a sizeable wage cut if he does move on. Galatasaray could reportedly pay off the remainder of his contract, which runs until 2026, and allow him to leave on a free.
The Mirror claim that Palace are interested in bringing Zaha back for a third spell, while Wolves and West Ham are monitoring the situation. Whatever the outcome, the Ivorian could be a good addition for someone this summer.
