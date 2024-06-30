Wilfried Zaha in line for shock return to Premier League: report

Wilfried Zaha joined Galatasaray in July 2023, but could soon be back in the Premier League

Wilfried Zaha could make an unexpected return to the Premier League just a year after his move to Galatasaray, according to The Mirror. The winger has been playing in Turkey since leaving Crystal Palace last summer, and he helped Galatasaray to the 2023-24 Super Lig title with nine goals in 30 appearances.

But the Turkish champions are reportedly looking to offload Zaha, whose £300,000 per week salary has become unaffordable. That could mean they are willing to sell the 31-year-old at a discounted price.

