Will Manchester United vs Real Sociedad still go ahead?

Manchester United's Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will still go ahead tonight, despite the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The longest-serving British monarch in history passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

There is an expectation that football matches across the UK will be suspended in the coming days, although this was not the case when King George VI died in 1952.

Manchester United are due to play Real Sociedad in the Europa League at 8pm. The match will go ahead as planned, with a minute's silence before kick-off, flags at the stadium being flown at half-mast, and both sets of players wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

A statement from Manchester United this evening says:

"Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.



"A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect."