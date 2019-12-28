Wolves agree deal for RB Salzburg's Hwang Hee-Chan - report

Wolves are close to bolstering their forward line in January, as they aim to build on their impressive first half of the season and secure European football for another year.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Wolves have agreed a £23m fee with RB Salzburg for the signing of South Korean striker Hwang Hee-Chan, who has been in great form for the Austrians this season.

Hee-Chan has scored nine times and hit 14 assists in 22 games this season, including an impressive strike against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League. Wolves went into the market for strikers in the summer, signing Neto and Patrick Cutrone, but their squad is still comparatively light given they are still in the Europa League.

There are also reports coming from Italy that Patrick Cutrone is in line for a return to Serie A, having failed to impress so far this season. He has only managed three goals in 24 games so far, and Torino are said to be chasing him should their current striker, former West Ham player Simone Zaza, move to Ferrara club SPAL.

If Hee-Chan goes, that will be RB Salzburg's impressive front-line all but gutted midway through the year.

Liverpool have already confirmed that Japanese forward Takumi Minamino will join them on January 1, and it looks like Juventus have won the race to sign Erling Braut Haaland for a reported €30m.

That might not be the end of the departures for the Austrian club, who seem to be paying the price for an impressive showing in the Champions League this season. Their Hungarian winger Dominik Szoboszlai has been tracked by Arsenal for months, and though The Express report it's unlikely Mikel Arteta will make a move for him in January, his hand may be forced if other clubs enter the market for the player.

