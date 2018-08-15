Yedlin knee injury not serious, Newcastle confirm
DeAndre Yedlin exited Newcastle United's Premier League opener against Tottenham late in the second half after suffering a knee injury.
Newcastle United have confirmed United States defender DeAndre Yedlin did not suffer a serious injury in their Premier League opener.
The club announced in a statement Yedlin "has been assessed and undergone treatment this week and is likely to resume training with his team-mates shortly".
Rafael Benitez said after Newcastle's 2-1 loss to Tottenham that Yedlin suffered a knee injury but the manager was unsure of the severity.
The 25-year-old limped off the field in the closing minutes, leaving Newcastle down to 10 men, and he had to be helped up the stairs to the dressing room.
The club can confirm that the knee injury sustained by the defender on Saturday was not serious and he is likely to resume training with his team-mates shortly. August 15, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.