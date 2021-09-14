Youri Tielemans keeping his options open with Leicester contract talks ongoing
By PA Staff
Youri Tielemans admitted he is keeping his options open while talks over a new Leicester deal continue.
The Foxes are in discussions with the midfielder, whose current contract expires in 2023.
He told Sky Sports: “There’s no update really. I’m open to everything. The transfer market has just closed, but I want to keep as many options as I can open.
“As long as I’m here I will give everything for the club. I’ve already done so, but I will do so even more. The contract situation is just something that is going on in football, it’s a normal situation.
“There are talks going on – I’m not saying I’m going to sign, I’m not saying I’m not going to sign. We will see.”
Tielemans has made 113 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 18 goals – including the winner to beat Chelsea 1-0 in last season’s FA Cup final.
He joined for a club-record £35million from Monaco in 2019 and has been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona.
