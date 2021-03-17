Ziyech, Emerson fires Chelsea into UCL quarters
Chelsea advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals after defeating Atletico Madrid 2-0 to complete a 3-0 aggregate win in the last-16 second leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.